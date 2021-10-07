$1.51 EPS Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.69. Wintrust Financial reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “above average” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.56.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 205,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth $338,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,485,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,759,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

