Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 143,926 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 106,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,066. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $14.13 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $625.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

