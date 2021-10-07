Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $5.70

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Commerzbank stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 91,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

