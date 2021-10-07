Request (REQ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.98 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $187.73 million and approximately $16.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.63 or 0.00231235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00103873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars.

