Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $215.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report $215.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.10 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $806.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million.

Shares of VREX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.28. 416,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,415. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

