Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $26,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $64,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $109,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,564. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The firm had revenue of $723.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

