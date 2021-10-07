Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOLN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $19.52 price objective on Molecular Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter worth $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at $1,390,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN traded down $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,346. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.33.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

