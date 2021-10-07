First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCEF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the second quarter valued at $304,000.

NASDAQ:MCEF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.09. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $18.68 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

