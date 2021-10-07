Short Interest in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Decreases By 27.6%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500,000 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 31st total of 22,780,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NNDM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.68. 5,689,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,826,523. Nano Dimension has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.