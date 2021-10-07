$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sensata Technologies posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

ST stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. 693,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,657. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $64.80.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

