Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $0.85. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

CLH traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $107.22. 343,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,506. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.75, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after buying an additional 683,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after buying an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth about $16,425,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

