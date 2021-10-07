Newton Achieves Market Cap of $8.47 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

