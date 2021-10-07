Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Trading Up 7.7% This Week

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 7th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $8,417.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

