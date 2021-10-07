Brokerages Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT at $37.00

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,264,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 761,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 150,171 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.52. 293,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,028. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.74 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

