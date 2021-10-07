Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.23

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 22400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on Centamin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Centamin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centamin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

