Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Decreases By 17.7%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
MX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 159,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,841. The stock has a market cap of $822.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98.
Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,842 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
About Magnachip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
