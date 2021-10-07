Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Decreases By 17.7%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

MX stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 159,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,841. The stock has a market cap of $822.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after purchasing an additional 239,799 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 97,842 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,011,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 490,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 266.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 706,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

