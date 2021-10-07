Short Interest in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Decreases By 17.5%

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 729,500 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 884,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 58.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 48.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Graybug Vision
Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.
See Also: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.