Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,400 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 707,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.04. 48,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.87. Marchex has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,065 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 122,769 shares of company stock valued at $374,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Marchex during the second quarter worth about $46,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

