George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.45

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.45 and last traded at $109.45, with a volume of 104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.89.

WNGRF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Get George Weston alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.