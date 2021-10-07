BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $292.55 Million

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $292.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $297.90 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $198.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $290.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.71 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In related news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 111,466.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,394,000.

BJRI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,006. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $966.78 million, a PE ratio of -43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

