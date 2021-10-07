Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.52 Million

Brokerages expect Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) to announce sales of $140.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $764.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $770.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $958.70 million, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $965.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE COOK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.08. 341,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.70. Traeger has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

