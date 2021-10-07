Short Interest in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Rises By 30.8%

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli bought 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in UniFirst by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1,666.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,710 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 6.8% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $223.56. 42,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,488. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

