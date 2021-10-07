Short Interest in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Rises By 20.7%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 581,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.58. The company had a trading volume of 435,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRE. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

