PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 71,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,217. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

