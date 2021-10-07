PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the August 31st total of 49,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ID traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 71,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,217. PARTS iD has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.82.
About PARTS iD
