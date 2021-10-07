Brokerages Anticipate Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $175.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report $175.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $176.27 million. Silicon Laboratories posted sales of $221.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year sales of $779.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $777.00 million to $781.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $808.22 million, with estimates ranging from $793.90 million to $833.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,433. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.58. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $94.77 and a one year high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.37 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $157,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,933 shares of company stock worth $4,679,202 over the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,156,000 after buying an additional 426,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $21,540,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4,355.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 85,768 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $11,300,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

