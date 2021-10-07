Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post -$0.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.51). AMC Entertainment posted earnings of ($5.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

AMC traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,633,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,650,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 364.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,324.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 445,373 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 260.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 645,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 466,792 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 49.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 50.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.