Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 575%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,094,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $354,206,000 after buying an additional 564,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after buying an additional 887,995 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6,584.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,843,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.91. 1,152,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

