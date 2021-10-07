Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.45 Million

Analysts expect that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will report sales of $492.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.40 million and the lowest is $480.50 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $457.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSR traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.13. 1,000,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,716. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

