Showcase Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, Showcase has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $226,506.56 and $79,452.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00063712 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.17 or 0.00095966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00132849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,302.72 or 0.99897756 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.08 or 0.06591601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

