Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Tranchess has a market cap of $73.83 million and $12.56 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $2.77 or 0.00005088 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,648 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

