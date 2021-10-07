Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will announce sales of $1.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 million to $2.54 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $10.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIGR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,791. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

