Zacks: Analysts Expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) to report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.45. Red Rock Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $428.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.83 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 416,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,993. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 121,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

