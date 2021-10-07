The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Up 25.0% in September

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 828,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 662,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The St. Joe by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.93. 117,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,141. The St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

