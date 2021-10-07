High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in High Tide during the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $69,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $152,000.

High Tide stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 233,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. High Tide has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

HITI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on High Tide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Desjardins initiated coverage on High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

