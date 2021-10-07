Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Expands By 25.6%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 31st total of 939,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 906,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

GGAL remained flat at $$10.23 on Thursday. 727,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,847. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

