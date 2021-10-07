Brokerages Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $13.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.44 million and the lowest is $10.61 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $18.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full-year sales of $55.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $67.37 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $134.03 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $330.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TBPH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

TBPH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 437,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,433. The stock has a market cap of $583.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

