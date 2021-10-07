Brokerages Anticipate Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to Post $0.06 EPS

Analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. Roku posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

ROKU traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $324.47. 3,350,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.33.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 152.5% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

