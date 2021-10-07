Carmignac Gestion Invests $126.42 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 230,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,422,000. ServiceNow comprises about 1.5% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ServiceNow by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 289,326.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Summit Insights began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $651.84.

ServiceNow stock traded up $16.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $645.43. 26,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $624.00 and a 200 day moving average of $554.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $681.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 761.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $596,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,038. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

