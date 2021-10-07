Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Update

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,300 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 735,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 3,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECVT. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

