UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 580,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the August 31st total of 458,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,937. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.13. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMH. B. Riley upped their price target on UMH Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Aegis upped their price target on UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $58,632.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $243,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 134 shares of company stock valued at $2,990. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in UMH Properties by 12.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,981,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $2,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

