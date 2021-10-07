Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 487 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.0% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $47.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,799.23. 30,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,433.23 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,506.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.