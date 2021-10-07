HempCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,085.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $1,085.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 40% higher against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,217.44 or 1.00047389 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00053245 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005098 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.44 or 0.00537786 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004835 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,647,827 coins and its circulating supply is 263,512,676 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

