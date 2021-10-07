Head to Head Analysis: International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) & Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) and Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Baler and Berkshire Grey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Baler $8.99 million 1.02 -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Berkshire Grey N/A N/A -$1.65 million N/A N/A

International Baler has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Grey.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Berkshire Grey shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of International Baler shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares International Baler and Berkshire Grey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Baler 0.29% 0.33% 0.27% Berkshire Grey N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Baler and Berkshire Grey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Baler 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Grey 0 2 0 0 2.00

Berkshire Grey has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.93%. Given Berkshire Grey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Grey is more favorable than International Baler.

Summary

International Baler beats Berkshire Grey on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Baler

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc. is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc., formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

