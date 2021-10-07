Bell Asset Management Ltd Sells 2,423 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bell Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,033 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 40.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $871,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,967 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $213,957,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,443,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $771,792,000 after acquiring an additional 624,534 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $248.99. The stock had a trading volume of 39,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,515. The firm has a market cap of $185.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $248.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.29.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

