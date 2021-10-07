CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

CSX has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a payout ratio of 61.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CSX to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.8%.

NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.18. 517,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,160,834. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. CSX has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.53.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

