Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.5 days.

In related news, CEO Howard S. Jonas bought 112,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Rafael alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Rafael by 24.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rafael by 4.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rafael by 21.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

RFL traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,501. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.29. Rafael has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.