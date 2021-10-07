V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the August 31st total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

V.F. stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.42. The stock had a trading volume of 154,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,843. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.60. V.F. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 51.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,614,000 after acquiring an additional 96,150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in V.F. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

