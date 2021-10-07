-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Duluth stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $422.81 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.85. Duluth has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Duluth by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,402,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41,407 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,031,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 110,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duluth by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 55,788 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duluth by 98.2% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 318,625 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Duluth during the first quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

