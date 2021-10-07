$0.04 EPS Expected for Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Venator Materials posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of VNTR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,914. Venator Materials has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $319.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,508,000 after buying an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

