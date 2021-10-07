Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

In related news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at $244,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 134,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The stock had a trading volume of 35,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,863. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $68.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

